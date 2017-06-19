Prince Charles and wife Camilla's tour of Ottawa revealed

Ribbons will be cut and curtseys will be offered when Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit Ottawa on Canada Day.



The royal couple’s itinerary for their visit was released on Monday. After visiting Nunavut and Canadian Forces Base Trenton, the couple will conclude their tour in Ottawa on July 1.



The pair will start the day at the Canadian Museum of History to open the new Canada History Hall, before heading to Parliament Hill for Canada Day festivities.



Prince Charles will then cut the ribbon at the renovated National Arts Centre. They will then cross the street to take in the action at Ottawa’s tech success story Shopify.



Their last stop of the tour will be at Rideau Hall, where they will unveil the Queen’s Entrance, a new set of entrance doors designed to mark 150 years of Canadian history.