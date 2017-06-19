Two teens killed, two injured in crash in Stittsville

A serious car crash in Stittsville over the weekend has killed two teenage girls and sent another teenage girl, and young man to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened near 7025 Fernbank Rd, north of Jinkinson Road, around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. A single car with four passengers rolled over into a wooded area, according to information provided by first responders.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found one person conscious and three unconscious.

Firefighters extricated all of the passengers.

Paramedics took a 17-year-old girl, and 18-year-old man to hospital with traumatic injuries. They remain in serious, but stable condition.

Two 17-year-old girls were pronounced dead at the scene.