100 Wellington not the place for an Indigenous cultural centre: Architects

Turning the former American embassy into an Indigenous cultural centre is a problematic exercise, according to a group of Indigenous architects.

The building at 100 Wellington St. has sat vacant for almost two decades, since the Americans left in 1998. The government has been considering a raft of options for the space, but recent reports indicate that the cultural centre is likely to become a reality.

David Fortin, an architecture professor at Laurentian University, said that the building’s physical attributes would undermine any attempt to reveal or elevate Indigenous cultural history.

“The architectural style of it is a Beaux Arts style, which has French colonial overtones to it,” he said. “In terms of having any connection to Indigenous people and culture, the building itself seems a odd fit.”

Fortin was among roughly 30 members of an Indigenous task force of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada that issued a statement Tuesday advising against the move.

Fortin said the government’s desire to put an Indigenous space in a prominent spot across from Parliament Hill is a good one, but it should be purpose-built.

“To Indigenous people, that is a symbol of something that is not from this place,” he said. “To have a clean slate would give that opportunity to use the right kinds of materials.”

Fortin said there are also colonial overtones in the idea of giving Indigenous groups space no one else is using. He noted there are empty lots nearby that might be better suited.

“If that building is the only option then it opens up a serious discussion of how to do that, and it would have to involve the option of demolishing it,” he said.

He said that course of action might seem extreme and wasteful, especially in light of 100 Wellington’s heritage status, but it should be considered.