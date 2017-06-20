Ottawa reporter’s family story inspires new Heritage Minute

A new Heritage Minute about a family of Vietnamese “Boat People” was inspired by the real-life story of an Ottawa journalist and her family.

Judy Trinh, a reporter for CBC, came to Canada in 1979 at the age of 4 — with her mother, Rebecca, her father, Sam, and her sister, Helen — after they were selected at a refugee camp in Malaysia.

The video shows how after fleeing Vietnam, the family had to jump ship and swim to shore in Malaysia, after the coast guard refused to let the boat dock.

“Several people had already died during the voyage… The plan was to anchor the boat as close to the shoreline as possible, then sink the ship,” Trinh wrote in a story for CBC in 2015.

Trinh served as a consultant on the video and does the voiceover at the end.

“I never considered refugee a dirty word,” she said. “For me it has always been a word that connotes strength and perseverance.”

Another poignant scene has Trinh’s character getting a Montreal Canadiens tuque after the family makes it to Canada.

In reality, the item was a jacket for her younger sister, who wanted it even though the family lived in Lethbridge, Alta.