Ottawa’s big weekend of activities mostly lived up to expectations

With events happening all over the city, this past weekend was one of the busiest in Ottawa this year.

“This weekend was by far in the calendar the most eventful weekend we had as far as the number of large scale events taking place,” said Dan Brisebois, the city’s director of 2017 operations and special events.

Brisebois said that the last few weekends in June are among the busiest every year, but this year was exceptional, with 18 events happening.

Among the activities were the Red Bull Global Global Rallycross, which brought in about 12,000 spectators over two days, according to stats released by Ottawa 2017, and the Glowfest on Bank Street, which had about 50,000 visitors over two days, according to Christine Leadman, executive director of the Bank Street BIA, which organized it.

“It more than met our expectations,” Leadman said. “We had people lined up waiting to get in, and that speaks well for the event. The main stage area was jammed. The street was jammed.”

But more competition did lead to lower attendance numbers for some events, including the Sparks Street Rib Festival.

“The rib-truck guys said their attendance was down,” said Kevin McHale, programming and events co-ordinator for the Sparks Street Mall BIA. But, he added, the event was still successful.