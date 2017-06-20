UNHCR rep applauds Canada for refugee response, but says we can do more

Canada should be taking a bigger role on the international stage to deal with the unprecedented refugee crisis, the UN refugee agency’s representative to Canada said.

Jean-Nicholas Beuze, who is based in Ottawa, told a panel Monday night, ahead of World Refugee Day Tuesday, that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recorded the highest number of refugees ever in 2016 with 22.5 million.

“We have identified 1.2 million refugees who need to be resettled. It’s a question of survival. It’s not a question of getting a better life,” he said. “Do you know how many will be resettled in Canada (this year)? 9,000.”

He urged Canada to consider taking more.

Canada accepted 46,702 refugees in 2016, according to numbers released by the UNHCR. This is the largest number admitted in a single year since the implementation of the 1976 Immigration Act. Of those, nearly half (49 per cent) were through private sponsorship, or a blended visa which requires that private sponsors cover half the expenses.

But 85 per cent of the world’s refugees are actually hosted by developing countries, Beuze said, and so Canada needs to ensure those refugees are equally protected.

“People are driven (out of their homes) by conflicts, by human rights violations, by lack of good governance, and therefore Canada can uphold those principles and those values by reminding states which are processing refugees that they need to respect human rights,” he said.

Canada currently chairs the executive committee of the UNHCR.

Beuze also lamented that humanitarian crises in places like Burundi aren’t receiving the same attention or funding as other crisis.

Ketty Nivyabandi, a refugee from Burundi living in Ottawa, echoed this sentiment Monday.

“The Burundian crisis is really to me the forgotten crisis or even the invisible crisis,” she said. “We have almost half a million people who are displaced and the majority of them are in the neighbouring countries.