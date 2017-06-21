Federal inmates get naloxone kits, training before release

It’s been about a year since Correctional Service Canada first launched a program in British Columbia to train federal inmates to use naloxone and provide them kits on discharge.

“So that when they went out into the community they would have the kit and they would know how to use it,” said Henry de Souza, the director general of clinical services and public health at Correctional Service Canada, adding, “Obviously, they’re using it for others.”

He said inmates are taught to identify an overdose by watching for symptoms like cold, sweaty skin, blue nails or lips, gurgling, choking sounds, tiny pupils, and slowed or interrupted breathing.

The program expanded to federal facilities across Canada between December 2016 and April 2017, he said.

A new request for proposal to provide approximately 1,650 take-home naloxone kits is currently posted on the federal government BuyandSell website.

The proposal is for five federal prisons, including in Abbotsford, B.C.; Saskatoon, Sask.; Kingston, Ont., Laval, Que., and Moncton, N.B.

The kits must include two retractable needles with naloxone, a CPR face mask, gloves, alcohol swab and a set of step-by-step instructions using the acronym SAVE ME.

De Souza said the kits have needles instead of nasal spray to match what is available in many communities, but that they are not difficult to use.

“It’s a bit like an Epipen,” he said.