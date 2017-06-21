Government announces Indigenous Centre for 100 Wellington

While one building across from Parliament Hill will now recognize the importance of Indigenous people in Canada, another will no longer honour the man who put them into residential schools.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday the former American embassy at 100 Wellington would be turned over to Metis, First Nation and Inuit people for a new space recognizing their importance to Canada.

“Millions of Canadians and their families will visit … and see that indeed no relationship is more important to this government than the one with Indigenous Peoples.”



Trudeau also announced that Langevin Block, the current home to the Prime Minister’s Office, will get a new name.

Sir Hector-Louis Langevin, the building’s namesake, is considered one of the architects of the residential school system.

“There is a deep pain in knowing that building carries a name so deeply associated with the horror of residential schools,” Trudeau said. “Keeping that name on the Prime Minister’s Office is inconsistent with the values of our government.”

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said that removing Langevin’s name is a symbolic move but an important one.

“That is a big thing. That is part of reconciliation. That is part of rebuilding that nation-to-nation relationship,” he said.

Looking across the street to Parliament, he said having a place so close would reinforce the importance of Indigenous communities in the founding of Canada.

“That’s going to be the reminder when people come through those doors and see this house.”



Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said that planning and design work for the new Indigenous space at 100 Wellington will get underway once Inuit, Metis and First Nations groups decide how to make the best use of the building. She estimated that the space will reopen in 2023.



Earlier this week, a group of Indigenous architects spoke out against the plan, suggesting that putting an Indigenous cultural centre in a building with colonial architecture would not work.

Bennett said that the building’s physical prominent is the most important consideration.