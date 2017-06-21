New Ontario tourist route takes visitors along path of Samuel de Champlain

It was on June 4th more than 400 years ago, that French explorer Samuel de Champlain first arrived in present-day Ottawa and wrote about the Rideau Falls.

Now a new 1,500-kilomtre tourist route unveiled Wednesday will commemorate his journey through Ontario with French-focused destinations.

Michel Prévost, chief archivist at the University of Ottawa, said Champlain kept detailed records of his journey.

“We know all about Samuel de Champlain because he wrote every day,” he said.

Marie-France Lalonde, the Ontario minister responsible for francophone affairs, presented the map of the 'Route Champlain' at an event near Rideau Falls.

The map connects 19 cities and towns, including Ottawa, starting from Chute-à-Blondeau in the far east of the province, continuing to North Bay and West Nipissing, in the north, and then to Collingwood and Creemore, in the south, before looping back east to Kingston.

There are about 200 million French-speaking people in the world, and Lalonde said this new route is a deliberate strategy to ensure they consider Ontario as a destination. The province put nearly $700,000 into the project.

“Currently we have lots of tourists in Ontario, the third largest are French, from France,” she said. “It’s very good for the economy in several small communities, where technically they might have not had that kind of exposure.”

The route will feature five different kinds of tourist experiences, said Martin Lacelle, director of economic development for Réseau de Développement Économique et d’Employabilité (RDEE Ontario).

His organization was responsible for developing the Route Champlain, with funding from the Ontario government.

“They’re going to see, of course, historical monuments, parks, museums and the heritage of Samuel de Champlain, but also they’ll see the whole culture of the fracophonie in Ontario,” he said.

There’s also lots of outdoor activities including cycling and walking trails, and agro-tourism products, he said.

“There’s a lot of local products out there that need to be discovered and they’re actually managed by Franco-Ontarians,” he said.