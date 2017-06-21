Wynne hits Atlanta to promote trade, keep lines of communication open

The premier of Ontario has Georgia on her mind.

Kathleen Wynne is in Atlanta on Wednesday to promote trade and keep open the lines of communication at a time of rising protectionism stateside.

“I will be meeting … with Governor (Nathan) Deal in Georgia,” the premier told reporters in Toronto on Tuesday.

“That’s an extension of the work that I have been doing — or a continuation of the work that I’ve been doing — to build those relationships with our partners in the United States, to demonstrate and to reinforce how closely interconnected we are as economies,” she said.

“And whether it’s a conversation about the renegotiation of NAFTA or border adjustment tax or ‘Buy America’ provisions, we are developing relationships. We are building on relationships that already existed that will be important as we go into those conversations.”

Wynne will meet with Deal at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta before delivering remarks at a business luncheon at the Canadian consulate.

Later, she will tour the Pinewood Atlanta Studios in nearby Fayetteville.

Wednesday’s Georgia visit is part of a push by Wynne against U.S. protectionist policies.

Last week, the mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth met with her at Queen’s Park to reassure Ontario that they, too, oppose a new Texas law that requires state projects to buy U.S. iron and steel if the cost doesn’t exceed 20 per cent more than foreign imported products.

The Texan mayors are concerned about trade retaliation and worried about the looming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which has been good for their state.