Senate delays, possibly scuttles, gender neutral anthem bill

A gender-neutral national anthem is off Canada’s set list for now, as a series of Senate amendments appears to have delayed the bill at least through the summer.



After failed amendments attempted to tinker with the language last week, several senators opposed to the change offered new changes this week.



Currently, another vote on one of those amendments is set to come back to the next sitting of the Senate, which is likely to push the bill to the fall.

Before his death, Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger sponsored a bill, which passed the House almost a year ago, to change the line “in all thy sons command” to a more inclusive “in all of us command.”

Sen. Frances Lankin, who has been attempting to bring Bélanger’s bill through the Senate since last year, said in debate Tuesday these constantly defeated amendments were disappointing.

“I actually think we have been witnessing the tyranny of the minority here,” she said.

Lankin said while process might be grinding this bill to a stop she would implement the change in her own life.

“In my Canada, I will sing the words that are inclusive. Others are already singing the words that are inclusive,” she said. “My great granddaughter, I am teaching her the words “in all of us” because I want to be inclusive.”



Conservative Sen. David Tkachuk said they were offering their input on the bill, not attempting to sideswipe it. He said the process is there for a reason.

“Rules aren’t meant for delay. They are meant to extend debate, to protect the minority from the majority,” he said.

Sen. Carolyn Stewart Olsen argued the change was being forced on a Canadian public both unaware and, she believes, not interested in the change. She said they should hear more from people before rushing it through.

“Maybe before we push something through we should really take the time and tell the people that this is happening.”