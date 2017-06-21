News / Ottawa

Thousands celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Capital

More than 3,000 elementary students were bussed to Major’s Hill Park in Ottawa Wednesday to take in celebrations.

Visitors join hands for a traditional round dance during National Aboriginal Day celebrations at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

It’s an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the first peoples of Canada.

On Wednesday, thousands of people packed Major Hill’s Park in Ottawa to take part in activities and learn about the cultures of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

More than 3,000 elementary students were bussed in to participate.

Among the activities was Canada’s largest round dance, which saw hundreds of people in Ottawa join hands at the same time as people in seven other cities in Canada to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Round dances were also held simultaneously in Vancouver, Edmonton, Yellowknife, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Celebrations continue all week until Sunday.

Keely Nicholson, 10, poses with her mother, Inuit performer Lynda Brown, who holds a traditional ball and stick game, during National Aboriginal Day celebrations at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

Throat singer Charlotte Qamaniq, member of musical group Silla and Rise, performs during celebrations for National Aboriginal Day at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

Ottawa-based music group, Silla and Rise, performs a blend of Inuit throat-singing and dance music during National Aboriginal Day at Major's Hill Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Band members include (left) Cynthia Pitsiulak, originally from Kimmirut, Nvt, Ottawa DJ Rise Ashen (centre) and Charlotte Qamaniq (right), originally from Iglulik, Nvt.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

Anishinaabe singer and musician Brock Lewis performs during National Aboriginal Day celebrations at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

Anishinaabe musician Brock Lewis leads visitors in a traditional round dance during National Aboriginal Day celebrations at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Alex Abdelwahab/Metro

