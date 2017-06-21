Thousands celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Capital

It’s an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the first peoples of Canada.

On Wednesday, thousands of people packed Major Hill’s Park in Ottawa to take part in activities and learn about the cultures of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

More than 3,000 elementary students were bussed in to participate.

Among the activities was Canada’s largest round dance, which saw hundreds of people in Ottawa join hands at the same time as people in seven other cities in Canada to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Round dances were also held simultaneously in Vancouver, Edmonton, Yellowknife, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.