14 city employees lost their jobs in 2016 for fraud or waste

There were 287 reports made to the City of Ottawa’s Fraud and Waste Hotline in 2016, including 179 from the public and 108 from employees.

While the report does not give a detailed account of cases, it said that seven employees were fired and seven resigned because of investigations. That includes three terminations and six resignations for theft, two terminations and one resignation for misuse of time, one termination and two suspended without pay for violating rules, and one person fired for time theft by submitting falsified reports.