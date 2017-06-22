14 city employees lost their jobs in 2016 for fraud or waste
Seven employees were fired, and seven quit, because of city’s Fraud and Waste Hotline tips
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There were 287 reports made to the City of Ottawa’s Fraud and Waste Hotline in 2016, including 179 from the public and 108 from employees.
The issues included theft, misuse of City of Ottawa property or time, violation of laws, regulations, policies or procedures, and falsification of data.
While the report does not give a detailed account of cases, it said that seven employees were fired and seven resigned because of investigations. That includes three terminations and six resignations for theft, two terminations and one resignation for misuse of time, one termination and two suspended without pay for violating rules, and one person fired for time theft by submitting falsified reports.
Among the fraud and waste detailed in the report:
- An employee called in sick in order to work elsewhere. The employee was terminated, and sick leave payments of $1,299 were recovered.
- Copper with an estimated value of $2,700 was taken. The investigation was not concluded as the employee allegedly involved was terminated because of another investigation.
- Three employees fraudulently issued advantages to friends and relatives with a retail value of roughly $12,000.
Six laptops with an estimated value of $12,000 were stolen from a city office.