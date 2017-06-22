Auditor General finds no issues with city’s transition plan to LRT

An audit of the city’s transition plan to LRT has found no areas of high risk or gaps.

The Auditor General’s report, which was tabled Thursday, examined where the city is prepared to successfully transition from operating a primarily bus system to a combined bus and rail network when the O-Train Confederation Line opens in 2018.

The report looked specifically at 17 key areas, assessing the city’s readiness for transition, the effectiveness of the governance structure, and whether the key elements are well understood.