Government not looking for alternate site for portrait gallery

The government won’t be looking for a back-up site for a national portrait gallery after deciding to house an Indigenous cultural centre at 100 Wellington St. instead.



The prime ministers announced on Wednesday that an Indigenous centre would in fact move into the long vacant U.S. embassy building. The gallery had once been considered for the site.

When news first surfaced several weeks ago that the cultural centre would occupy the space, advocates for the gallery said they supported the idea but hoped the government would find an alternate site for the portrait collection.



The collection is currently housed in the Library and Archives vault in Gatineau and is one of the largest portrait collections anywhere in the world.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly said outside the House of Commons on Wednesday that her department was not looking for an alternate site.

“There's presently no project for the portrait gallery,” she said.



Joly said the collection is accessible through Library and Archives Canada. Pieces of the portrait collection are loaned out to other institutions and the archives host occasional open houses.