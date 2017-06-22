LCBO strike looming this weekend

Celebrating Canada Day with a little spirit, or for that matter beer or wine, could get harder if a looming LCBO strike goes ahead on Monday.



Workers at liquor stores across the province can walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. that morning.



Gareth Jones, a regional vice-president with OPSEU, the union representing workers, said they want to keep negotiating but are also prepared to walk out.



He said workers — 84 per cent of whom work part-time hours — are tired of unpredictability in their schedules and lack of full-time opportunities.

“They can be scheduled for as short as a two-hour shift, which can be cancelled with no notice,” he said. “I was talking to a guy last week who worked for 90 straight days. The worst of that is that not one was a regular shift.”

Jones said schedules like that make it impossible for workers to plan time with family and volunteer in their communities.

“We’re asking for our workers to have a chance at a normal life.”



He said the government should demand LCBO workers be treated well.

“If the government wants an LCBO to make a better deal than they will tell the LCBO to make a better deal.”



Jones said the union is also disappointed in the government’s move to expand sales of beer and wine to grocery stores.



The LCBO did not comment on the negotiations, pointing instead to a website it set up up that has information on the negotiations.

In a video on that website, George Soleas, president & CEO of the LCBO, said the board wants to reach a deal with workers.



“We’re committed to stay focused and take whatever time is needed to negotiate a collective agreement,” he said.

He said the timing of the possible labour action is disappointing.

“It’s unfortunate that the union has chosen a timetable which raise the possibility of a possible labour disruption at one of the busiest times of the year.”