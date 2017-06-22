Officials detail widespread road closures for Canada Day

Come early, don’t drive and travel light.



That’s the suggestions for anyone coming downtown during Canada Day festivities next week from security officials and Canadian Heritage who will be running the show downtown.

Officials gave an briefing Thursday to highlight the road closures, which will begin the morning of June 30, when Wellington Street will close between Kent and Sussex in preparation for the big event.





That will expand early on the morning of July 1, with closures of virtually every road between Lyon and Nicholas, north of Laurier. Later that day at 6 p.m. the closures will expand again.



OC Transpo and STO buses, which will both be offering free service, will be able to get through the downtown through the Transitway.



Getting onto Parliament Hill will require a security screening RCMP Supt. Mike O’Beirne said people should expect that will take additional time.





“We’re encouraging the public to arrive earlier than normal, so they can access the hill in time for the show they wish to see,” he said.



He said the want to make the day safe and fun and he believes it will be.

“We believe we found the right temperature. We believe we have found the right balance,” he said.



He said they pay attention to attacks overseas and believe they will have all the right people in place to prevent something happening here.

“We’re very confident that our posture and resources are in place.”



