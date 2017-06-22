Ottawa Hospital land transfer set for 2018, but unclear who pays for what

Documents tabled in the House of Commons Wednesday reveal the federal government plans to transfer the site for the Ottawa Hospital next year, but just who will pay for cleaning up the property is unclear.

Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre asked about the hospital transfer on the order paper earlier this year, and responses to his questions were tabled on Wednesday.

Concerned the new site will cost the hospital more than expected, Poilievre asked a series of questions of the NCC and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

The response suggests the government is still working to determine who will pay to clean up the property, which was contaminated when the former Sir John Carling Building was demolished.



Poilievre also asked about additional costs associated with clearing the site from trees and building on a sloped site. He also asked about the requirement that the hospital be according to the NCC’s design standards and about any possible delays.

In a statement, Poilievre said the government’s intentions will cost local taxpayers more than the previously identified site.

"Yesterday the government confirmed that it is sticking the Ottawa Hospital with the bill for being located at the Sir John Carling Site, despite that location being forced on the hospital by the government," he said.



Under the previous Conservative government, the new facility was to go on the Central Experimental Farm, across from the existing hospital. The Liberals cancelled that proposal and had the NCC do an exhaustive study of potential locations that first identified Tunney’s Pasture, which tee hospital rejected. A group of local politicians eventually came together around the Sir John Carling site.

Nicolas Boucher, a spokesperson for PSPC, said the department is still sorting out the details.

“As the discussions … are not yet complete, we cannot provide any further information at this point in time.