Ottawa Police investigating shooting on Rideau Street

Ottawa Police’s guns and gang unit are investigating an overnight shooting on Rideau Street that sent one man to hospital.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 1:20 Thursday after shots rang out on Rideau between Chapel and Augusta Streets.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds following the incident. Police also found shell casings on the street following the incident.



Police briefly closed of the street overnight, but it has now been re-opened.