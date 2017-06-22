City Auditor: Playground at Mooney’s Bay followed letter, but not spirit of rules

An investigation into the Giver 150 Playground at Mooney’s Bay has found that the City of Ottawa did not breach any relevant by-laws, policies, procedures, but the city’s actions and decisions did not fully reflect the principles of transparency, accountability and due process.

Among the weaknesses were a lack of appropriate documentation and public engagement in the process, according to the Auditor General’s tabled Thursday.

“When you meet with people to talk about certain issues, to take decisions, it’s normal in a bureaucracy to document those meetings…. For example, have an agenda and identify what decisions you took, if any,” Auditor General Ken Hughes said. “We weren’t always able to find the documentation that supported what was discussed or the decisions that were taken.”

The report made three specific recommendations to city staff, and management have agreed to all of them.

They include that the city implement documentation protocols and a protocol whereby formal consideration of accountability and transparency mechanisms is considered, and that the city develop a tool or protocol that would identify situations where public engagement should be considered.

Dan Chenier, general manager of recreation, culture and facilities, said documentation on the source of funding, selection of the location of the site, selection of a provider and the amenities that would go into the park were lacking.

He said in the future if they were approached by a project that was ready-made in the same way that the Giver 150 Playground was, they would make it clear to that group that the city must involve the public share the idea publically before any agreement was signed or they couldn’t partner with them.