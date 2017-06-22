Some NCC paths damaged by flooding closed until 2018

Three of the National Capital Commission’s (NCC) multi-use pathways on both sides of the river will remain closed until spring 2018.

The affected pathways include the Parliament Hill section of the Ottawa River Pathway, the Voyageurs Pathway from the Portage Bridge to the Canadian Museum of History, and Gatineau Park’s Lac-des-Fées Pathway.

Marc Corriveau, director of Ontario Urban Lands and Greenbelt, said the flooding in May caused major damage to the shoreline and there are sinkholes in many areas. As for the pathway in Gatineau Park, Corriveau said, it has been completely washed away.

He said the damage is so extensive they will basically have to do a total rebuild of the pathways, which will require a tendering process and an environmental assessment. He estimates the projects may cost around half a million dollars each.

“We want to build it to better standards also so that in the future if we get floods, well we won’t be in this position again,” he said.

The NCC made repairs to some sections of the pathway between Parliament Hill last year, and Corriveau said those sections withstood the flood, they intend to bring the other paths to the same standard.