Clegg Street pedestrian and cycling bridge gets provincial funding

A new bridge over the Rideau Canal that will connect Clegg Street and Fifth Avenue is a step closer to being built.

On Friday, the provincial government announced it was committing $5 million to build the pedestrian and cycling bridge that will join the neighbourhoods of Old Ottawa East and the Glebe.

The bridge will stretch from the boulevard west of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, on the west side of the canal, over both the Rideau Canal and Colonel by Drive, to the median between Echo Drive and Colonel By, on the east side of the canal, according to the project description.

The total project is expected to cost about $20 million and the federal government has already said it would cover $10.5 million. The City of Ottawa has agreed to fund the rest.

Construction is expected to start in September and the project is expected to be finished in December 2019.