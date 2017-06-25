Metro Talks: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, having taken the reins of his party earlier this month, has begun a long process that he hopes will end with a defeat of Justin Trudeau in the 2019 election.

Metro sat down with Scheer in the opposition leader’s office to talk about his policies and how he hopes to sell them to the young voters who typically shun the Conservatives.

Metro:The last election saw a major increase in the number of younger voters showing up at the polls. What’s your pitch to them?

Andrew Scheer: In general, right now we’re pointing out that the Liberal policies actually hurt the very people they claim to help, especially for young people.

When payroll taxes go up, when CPP premiums go up, EI premiums go up, when small-business taxes go up, the very first people who suffer are young people who haven’t yet acquired the skills to advance in a company.

Opportunities when people graduate from post-secondary, college or university, are going to be diminished because we have a Liberal government that is making it harder to create those opportunities.

In addition, a big part of the message is for young people: the Liberals are leaving them a legacy of debt that they will have to pay back their entire working lives. The prime minister now doesn’t even know when the budget is going to be balanced. He has no idea of a timeline. He is leaving young Canadians the bill for his political spending. That’s not fair, that’s not just.

As the campaign draws near, I’ll work with my team to develop policies that will be aimed at some of the challenges young people are facing: buying that first home, getting that first job, paying off student debt. The Liberals eliminated the public-transit tax credit —those are things I am committed to working to bring back, those types of policies that benefit not just the entire population, but also specifically would speak to young people.

Metro: Millennials will be the largest block of potential voters in 2019. Does that go into your thinking as you prepare for the next election?

Scheer: One of the biggest mistake politicians or political parties can make is they ignore any group of voters. I believe that Conservative policies benefit every Canadian, every demographic, every region. The key is to find a way to make it resonate and to speak to people — to say, you’re a young person here is how our policies can help you.

I believe it’s not about changing what we believe in or offering different things to different groups of people, it’s about showcasing what we’re offering. I think we have a great message to people. I think, being a young person myself — I am far younger than the current prime minister — I will be able to make that connection.

Metro: Your party hasn’t made the connection with younger voters before. Do you have a sense as to why?

Scheer: I hate to look too much in the rear-view mirror and say this is what we failed to do in the past. I can just say that, going forward, I will be focused on making sure our message resonates with young people.

Metro: You have caucus members who have said they wouldn’t attend Pride parades, who attend Rebel Media events, where sometimes intolerant things have been said. I think one of your challenges is to convince younger Canadians that your party is open and tolerant and respectful of diversity.

Scheer:I recognize that’s something important to do. But, when you look at the Conservative record, we are a very inclusive party. We send a very positive message. We stand up for the rights of all different kinds of people all around the world.

For example, our immigration critic was leading the charge for this government to do more to stand up to regimes like Putin’s Russia who are targeting gays and lesbians right now, committing atrocities against them, very vicious and barbaric attacks. We have been speaking out, saying the Canadian government under the Liberals needs to do more to protect the rights of LGBT individuals in Russia, in Iran, in the Middle East. Some of the most persecuted people in the world in some of those areas are members of the LGBT community, and Canada should do more to protect their rights there.

My whole approach is a more positive approach and a very inclusive approach. It’s showing young Canadians that we’re motivated by the same things. We want to protect human rights. We want to protect the most vulnerable. We want to stand up for what’s right around the world.

Metro:Those are issues abroad. What about here at home? How do you convince Canadians that your party is open and tolerant when it comes to LGBT issues, when it comes to cultural diversity. In the last campaign you had a “barbaric cultural practices” tip line. Can you move past that?

Scheer: I believe we absolutely can. I think a lot of it’s in a positive approach and talking about being inclusive here and showing it and, when issues come up, making sure we always do it in a way that says, ‘OK, well how do we balance rights? How do we accommodate people who want to practice their faith or live out their culture and still uphold the practices we have here?’

I believe there is a willingness on both sides to find that accommodation. If we start off with presenting that inclusive approach in a positive way we can create that level of trust and we can find solutions.



Metro: You have said clearly you have no intention of legislating on social issues like gay marriage or abortion. I think, for many people, that leaves questions. Given your votes on those issues in the past, what happens about some issue we haven’t thought about in the future?



Scheer: I have made it very clear that I am not going to open the debate on those issues. I think it’s very important for a leader to bring forward issues that unite his caucus. I think, on any given issue, there are social issues that come up all the time — assisted suicide was one that the courts ruled on and Parliament had to deal with it.

What Canadians are very understanding of is — and one area where Canadians are very tolerant is — that there is going to be a diversity of views on aspects of issues, and as long as the conversation is predicated on recognizing fundamental human rights, I think Canadians will accept and be willing to have a conversation. Canadians are very tolerant of different points of view.

Metro: In that vein, can you explain why you voted against C-16, the trans rights expansion?



Scheer: I was very concerned about the impacts it could have on free speech. There was a Senate amendment that was attempted to be put into the vote that would specifically highlight that the bill, if passed, would not infringe upon free speech. And that was rejected.



I believe in freedom of speech very fiercely. One of my policies in the campaign was to protect free speech on campus. I believe firmly in the rights of individuals who want to live their lives or express themselves in a certain way, but we also have to stand up for the rights of people who want to articulate their views.



I believe free speech is the fundamental underpinning for other freedoms as well. If we lose our freedom of speech that will infringe on our ability to have freedom of worship, to have freedom of the press, to have freedom of assembly. We have to be vigorous defenders of freedom of speech on that.



Metro: We have seen issues on campus where universities flat out deny a speaker the opportunity to speak. We have also seen other cases where they express security concerns or cancel speeches because of large protests.

I am trying to understand your pledge to pull federal funding for schools that violate free speech. Where is the line? What does a university have to do?



Scheer: We will be fleshing out a very specific policy on a whole range of issues. I think we can all agree the current situation is untenable. There is a small group of students on various campuses who shut down debate, who shut down expressions of speech. That can’t be allowed to continue.

The groups that are protesting know that, if they’re loud enough or violent enough, that security concerns will be the reason used to prevent an event from happening, so we have to address that. What I would want to challenge university campuses and administrations to do is put in a regime where the possibility of that happening is minimized. Why do we allow small groups of radical protesters to affect debate on campus and prevent different opinions being expressed on campus?



I am confident there is a willingness to find a solution on that. Young people are vigorous defenders of rights in general, and freedom of speech is a very important issue.

Metro: Would universities just have to show they’re making an effort? If 500 people show up and are disruptive or violent, you could see why a university might have to cancel a speech?



Scheer: We don’t want to do anything where people’s safety is put at risk, but I am confident we can find a regime.

The Liberals have already acknowledged that federal research grants can be used to achieve a social goal. They have attached federal funding to diversity targets and threatened universities from losing their funding if they don’t meet certain diversity targets. I think protecting free speech and creating that climate of open dialogue on campus is a very important social goal as well.



I am open to working with universities to find the best way of achieving that, so that we don’t allow small groups of people to drown out other voices.



Metro: Do you think universities are willing to do that but just need a push to make that a priority?



Scheer: I am sure there are different levels of commitment. There are so many universities in Canada and post-secondary institutions. We have heard some troubling accounts of student groups not allowing different clubs to be recognized. I think there are some administrations who could be doing more. They could be doing more to protect that climate of freedom of speech.

Metro: You voted against M-103, the anti-Islamophobia motion. What were your concerns there?

Scheer: I did not feel it was a very inclusive motion and I don’t like when the Liberals try to play identity politics and pit one community off against other. There have been cases around the world where Islamophobia is used to stifle free speech — legitimate criticisms of Islam, of aspects of it. I am Christian; people are free to criticize my beliefs. That is free speech.

Metro: The Liberals are investing a lot in public transit and in services in cities. What would you be doing differently?



Scheer: I wouldn’t be doing it through an infrastructure bank that is forcing taxpayers to co-sign loans for billionaire investors. A lot of the funding that the Liberals have announced has been through this infrastructure bank, which I believe will be one of the biggest economic disasters for a government in recent memory. It’s so unjust to ask taxpayers to assume the risk of a project going forward, but private investors getting all the profits.

At the same time they’re doing that they’re making it more expensive to take public transit. They cancelled the Conservative public-transit tax credit.

Metro: Is that a commitment to bring that tax credit back?

Scheer: I absolutely want to bring that back. It was extremely popular, it helped take some of the sting out of buying public transit passes, which in some cases can be a significant cost.



The Liberals have made part of the home-buying process more difficult. There is a huge hurdle for young people to earn that, to buy that first home, with housing prices going up so rapidly, and now they have made that harder.