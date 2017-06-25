Ottawa councillor unsure about Salvation Army's plans

The Salvation Army’s plan to move out of the ByWard Market is drawing applause, but the new home is drawing a more mixed reaction.



The organization announced on Thursday it plans to move out of the Market and build a 100,000-square-foot facility at 333 Montreal Rd., in Vanier.

Ottawa Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he’s excited the agency is willing to do so much for the community.

“Seeing that they’re willing to invest over $30 million to build a purpose-built emergency shelter is music to my ears, because I have been dealing with operational issues with them along George Street for years,” he said.



But he added that the proposed new location in Vanier isn’t a good fit. He said the charity should have worked more with the community to find a new home.

“It’s important that they put a pause to their rezoning submission with the city and really engage city-wide on a discussion on an ideal site.”

He said there is plenty of federal land, city land and even private options that might be available and the Salvation Army should consider all of them before taking a step forward.

“What if the federal government were to provide land that could be identified at no cost? These options need to be discussed in a public forum.”

He said Vanier is on the rebound and the Salvation Army’s facility won’t help.