Ottawa’s overall crime rate up 5.9 per cent in 2016, but violent crime rate steady

Ottawa police dealt with 33,125 criminal offences last year, excluding traffic offences, an increase over 2015, according to the annual police report.

The increase can mainly be attributed to an increase in the number of non-violent crimes, which are also known as crimes against property. The non-violent crime rate, which is calculated per 100,000 people, rose 7.2 per cent in 2016.

There were 23,250 reported cases in 2016, versus 21,786 in 2015.

According to the report, these numbers can be attributed to an increase in the number of arson, break and enters, fraud and theft under $5,000 reported.

“Theft under $5,000 and mischief offences represent more than 50 per cent of all criminal offences across the city,” the report said.

It also showed that the number of reported violent crimes stayed relatively stable in 2016 (5,229, versus 5,217 in 2015). Violent crimes, which are also referred to as “Crimes Against the Person”, are any crime that involves the use of force or threat of force to harm another person, including violations causing death, assaults, and sexual violations among others.

However, their severity increased and police saw an increase in the number of gun-related offences throughout the city, according to the report.

“For some reason, we’re seeing individuals resorting to this kind of extreme violence,” Chief Charles Bordeleau was quoted as saying in the report. “People are carrying guns and knives and they’re way quicker to use them. It’s very troubling.”

The number of homicides also jumped in 2016, with 24 reported. This number was an anomaly for the city, according to the report, as Ottawa usually averages about 12 homicides per year.

So far in 2017, there have been five homicides reported.

A public consultation on street violence in Ottawa will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre.