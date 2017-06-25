Missing Inuk woman ‘a very strong person’

Mary Papatsie’s daughter describes her mom as a very strong person.

“My mom was a very joyful and positive person,” Angela Papatsie told Metro Sunday. “She always had a smile on her face. She was the type of person who wouldn’t let someone put her down.”

Papatsie, 39, hasn’t been seen since late April and her family and friends are very concerned about her welfare.

Papatsie is an Inuk woman who moved to Ottawa more than a decade ago. According to Angela, she is originally from the community of Pangnirtung, Nvt. (also known as Pangniqtuuq, or simply Pang), a small community on Baffin Island.

Angela said she and her siblings wouldn’t see her mother often, but when they did “we would always have a good time.”

“We would sometimes go swimming, go out to eat, see other family members on her side of the family and go shopping,” Angela said.

Angela said her mother always tried her best, even though she struggled with addictions.

Ottawa police have renewed their public call for assistance in Papatsie’s disappearance.

She was reported missing in June, Sgt. Reno Rushford of the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit said earlier this month, but during investigations police found that she was last seen in April.

She was last known to live on Forward Avenue, in the Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street area, according to Sgt. Rushford.

Papatsie is described as measuring about five-foot-two (157 cm), and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds (64 to 73 kg).

She has long, straight brown hair and a scar above her left eye from a piercing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the East Criminal Investigative Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.