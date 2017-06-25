‘Very good year’ for strawberries: Pick-your-own season arrives in Ottawa

Strawberry-picking season has arrived in the capital.

And this year’s crop is particularly good.

Andy Terauds, co-owner of Acorn Creek Garden Farms in Carp, said that the plants are producing nice, large berries this year.

“The berries are very nice. The quality is excellent and the flavour is very good,” he said, adding that the season has been going on for about a week at his farm.

He said that the snow cover throughout the winter meant that the strawberries were not damaged by the cold and that the berries also appreciated the extra moisture this spring.

“Spring came along slowly,” he said. “They came out of dormancy nicely and they had plenty of moisture after that.”

There are about 15 farms in the Ottawa area that offer pick-your-own strawberries.

The season usually lasts from mid-June until the end of July. Most farms have their hours posted on their websites.

“There were no bad frosts in May, when the blossoms are out,” Terauds said, explaining that has been a problem in past years.