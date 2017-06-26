Canada Day stressing Ottawa police budget, says Bordeleau

Ottawa police are preparing for their largest ever Canada Day deployment, stressing both the organization’s officers and its finances.

Chief Charles Bordeleau said the force is already seeking money from the federal government to cover the record costs for the events coming this week.

“We’re seeking funding from Public Safety Canada for the events taking place in terms of Canada Day this year,” he said. “We feel this goes above and beyond the cost associated with policing the nation’s capital.”

He said while they’re used to policing Canada Day, this year the commitment is higher than ever.



“This will be the largest Canada Day deployment in our history starting Friday and ending on Sunday July 2.”

The Ottawa police finished 2016 with $3.5 million more in overtime costs than they had budgeted for.

Bordeleau said they’re continuing to watch the problem for next year as well.