Finishing touches on Giver 150 playground delayed until after Canada Day

The Canada-themed playground built for the 150th in Mooney’s Bay will not be completely ready until after Canada Day.

Don Chenier, general manager of recreation, culture and facilities at the City of Ottawa, confirmed last week that grading surrounding the play area still has to be done, and the city still needs to put down topsoil and a combination of sod and grass seed to finish the project.

“That should have been done this spring, but because of the heavy rains and the high water table, the place was over-saturated with water, so we were delayed,” he said.

Chenir said the work would be finished by the end of July or beginning of August.

The Giver 150 Playground, which has 10 play structures representing regions of the country, has been open to the public since last year, and has been enjoyed by many kids in the city already.

But when the project was first unveiled, the official opening for the park was scheduled for Canada Day 2017.

Chenier confirmed the City of Ottawa will no longer be holding an event on that day.

The city paid about $960,000, roughly half the cost of the project, splitting it with Toronto production company Sinking Ship Entertainment Inc. which filmed the construction as part of the TVO children’s program Giver.

Last week, Ottawa’s auditor general, Ken Hughes, released an investigation into the playground. The report found that while the city did not breach any specific bylaws, policies or procedures when it agreed to the partnership with Sinking Ship, the arrangement “did not fully reflect the principles of transparency, accountability and due process.”