Ottawa photographer asks people to describe Canada in one word

What do Canadians really think about their country?

One Ottawa photographer and writer wanted to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by finding out.

So Beth Causley started The White Board Project, which led her to travel the country, asking complete strangers to write down one word about Canada on a white board and pose for a photo.

She said she was most surprised by the responses she got from children.

“Kids are coming up with words like ‘safe’ and ‘healthy’ and ‘protected,’” she said. “I had one little boy say, ‘lots of different people.’ Those kinds of things give you goosebumps, because these are little kids who are unprompted.”

Causley said it was really important to her to show the diversity of Canada. She was also interested in the different jobs people do. She records each participant’s name, job and home province.

“I wanted to show the diversity of the occupations and what helps build Canada and what connects us all,” she said.

At least one pharmacist, firefighter, paramedic, bartender, mechanic, teacher and student are among the hundreds of photos Causley has taken so far, in both big cities and small towns in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

As you flip through her photos, some recurrences emerge: “freedom,” “hockey,” “inclusivity” and “beautiful.”

“It’s very rare that I have to prompt people anymore, because they’re really jumping at the bit with the word,” she said.

Causley said she doesn’t plan to stop until she visits the whole country.