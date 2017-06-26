Ottawa police officers at airport patrolling with carbine rifles as of Monday

Travellers to the Ottawa airport should expect to see Ottawa police officers carrying high-powered rifles during their patrols.

Officers at the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport were actively patrolling with carbine rifles as of Monday, Acting Staff Sergeant Kirk Miller confirmed.

“It’s not indicative of any intelligence or threat,” he said. “There’s no actual threat. We’re just being proactive.”

He said that not every police officer will be carrying one at all times, but the public will see officers with the guns, saying each officer will have gone through an extensive training program.

“Our carbine instructors and carbine program have been rated as some of the best in Canada,” he said.

Elana Agbovor, an engineering student at Carleton who was at the airport Monday with his family, said he understands the measure is supposed to increase security, but he has concerns something could go wrong.

“I think Ottawa is pretty safe compared to other places. I don’t know what’s the need for it, you know?” he said.

“They’re obviously a much more attractive and ferocious weapon than a mere handgun,” traveller Peter Hall said, but also said he wasn’t convinced they were needed.

“Why do we need that?” Frank Faubert, a visitor from Red Deer, Alta., said. “I don’t think it’s very good for morale, to be honest.”

“There were discussions initiated by the airport authority with the Ottawa Police Service to see exactly what can we do to ensure the airport remains a secure and safe environment,” Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said. “You look at other events that have happened across the world, around airports and it was decided – it was a mutual decision on both parts—that we would provide that increased presence, that visible presence.”

Bordeleau said there was no link with the decision and the upcoming Canada Day celebrations as there was no specific threat.