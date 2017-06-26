Ottawa Police investigating early morning homicide on Rideau Street
Same stretch of Rideau saw a shooting just a week prior.
One man is dead after a shooting on Rideau Street early Monday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rideau near Augusta Street at about 1 a.m. Monday morning.
They found an injured adult male when they arrived who died at the scene. Last week, another shooting took place on the same stretch of Rideau in the early morning hours.
Officer still have Rideau closed off and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Major Crime unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.