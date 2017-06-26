Sections of Wellington Street closed starting Tuesday
As the capital gets ready for Canada Day on Saturday, road closures downtown start Tuesday.
If you’re planning to drive downtown this week, be aware that some street closures start early Tuesday morning, ahead of Canada Day festivities on Saturday.
From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wellington Street will be closed to cars from Bank to O’Conner. The eastbound lane between Bank and O’Connor will remain closed to traffic until 4 p.m. on July 4.
From 5 a.m. Wednesday, Elgin Street’s southbound lanes will be closed from Wellington to Queen. The Wellington turning lane will also be closed from MacKenzie Avenue to southbound Elgin. These will reopen at 4 p.m. on July 4.
More extensive street closures begin at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 30, and will continue through Canada Day.
Heritage Canada released full details of the closures last week.
