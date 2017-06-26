Thunderstorms with hail possible Monday afternoon in Ottawa
Environment Canada warns of possible heavy storm Monday.
Environment Canada is warning there could be more thunderstorms Monday afternoon, with the right conditions for hail to hit the region.
The agency put under a special weather statement Monday warning that thunderstorms already forming in Southern Ontario could sweep into the area this afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorms are expected to produce pea-sized hail that could be heavy at times. The agency warned there could be enough hail to cover the ground at times.
They also warned 70 km/h wind gust could be part of the picture.