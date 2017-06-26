Parliamentary wrap-up: Four bills the government didn't pass — and one it did

The House of Commons called it a summer last week and with MPs safely ensconced back in their ridings for a few months of town halls, fairs, constituency work and a pancake breakfast or 10, we thought it worthwhile to take stock of what they did and didn’t accomplish before leaving town.



1. Up in smoke (not yet)



This one seems important for anyone with summer plans: the House has not passed the laws making marijuana possession legal. Assuming the legislation does pass in the fall, marijuana won’t be legal until July 2018, but for your summer it’s still breaking the law to light up a joint or rip a bong hit.



2. More diversity on boards



The government push to ensure that public companies bring more diversity and more women to their boards has progressed but hasn’t resulted in a new law just yet.



C-25, the government’s bill requiring boards to publish annual information on their make-up, passed the House just before the summer recess and is now in the Senate. Companies would be required to give their shareholders information on their boards’ diversity and any efforts they’re making toward improvement.



3. Training for judges



Before former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose announced she was leaving Parliament, she introduced a bill that would require sexual assault training for anyone wanting to be a federally appointed judge.



The bill — introduced in part in response to judges’ comments in some high-profile sex assault cases — would mandate a course on sexual assault myths. It also would require written decisions in sexual assault cases. The bill has passed the House, but Ambrose has expressed concerns that the Senate is delaying the bill.