Parliamentary wrap-up: Four bills the government didn't pass — and one it did
Marijuana is still not legal and federally appointed judges are not yet required to take sexual assault training.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The House of Commons called it a summer last week and with MPs safely ensconced back in their ridings for a few months of town halls, fairs, constituency work and a pancake breakfast or 10, we thought it worthwhile to take stock of what they did and didn’t accomplish before leaving town.
1. Up in smoke (not yet)
This one seems important for anyone with summer plans: the House has not passed the laws making marijuana possession legal. Assuming the legislation does pass in the fall, marijuana won’t be legal until July 2018, but for your summer it’s still breaking the law to light up a joint or rip a bong hit.
2. More diversity on boards
The government push to ensure that public companies bring more diversity and more women to their boards has progressed but hasn’t resulted in a new law just yet.
C-25, the government’s bill requiring boards to publish annual information on their make-up, passed the House just before the summer recess and is now in the Senate. Companies would be required to give their shareholders information on their boards’ diversity and any efforts they’re making toward improvement.
3. Training for judges
Before former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose announced she was leaving Parliament, she introduced a bill that would require sexual assault training for anyone wanting to be a federally appointed judge.
The bill — introduced in part in response to judges’ comments in some high-profile sex assault cases — would mandate a course on sexual assault myths. It also would require written decisions in sexual assault cases. The bill has passed the House, but Ambrose has expressed concerns that the Senate is delaying the bill.
4. Railway Crossings
Montreal NDP MP Hélène Laverdière introduced a bill last fall designed to make railway crossing safer for pedestrians. Currently, the minister of transportation can force railway companies to close unsafe crossings but she can’t force them to build new ones.
Laverdière’s bill, which has barely moved in the House, would change that. She said at the time of the bill’s introduction that there were many examples in her riding of people crossing illegally because walking to a legal crossing would take them blocks out of their way.
5. Immigration changes
One bill that did make it all the way to the Governor General’s desk was the Liberals’ changes to citizenship rules. The bill eases some requirements, including how long someone has had to be in the country before becoming eligible for citizenship. It also removes a change from the Harper government that allowed the government to strip citizenship from dual citizens convicted of national security-related crimes.
Most Popular
-
'Senseless:’ Halifax police say Chelsie Probert homicide was random, charge 16-year-old boy with murder
-
Man seriously injured after truck crashes into concrete wall in Lower Sackville
-
As recruitment dwindles, Canada's military works to change its culture
-
Charges laid after naked man seen masturbating in Halifax park