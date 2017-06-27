Air Force asks Facebook for advice on what to fly over Parliament Hill

The Royal Canadian Air Force is letting the public pick from the full menu to determine what planes will fly past Parliament Hill on Canada Day.



The air force posted on its Facebook page on Monday, asking for the public’s help determining which planes will fly past the hill.

“We need your help planning Canada's birthday party. Which of our current aircraft would you like to see in a flyby on Parliament Hill, on July 1st?” reads the posts.

The options include everything from the Air Force’s giant cargo aircraft the Globemaster to the C-18 Hornet fighter jets and the CT-144 Tutor a jet training aircraft.