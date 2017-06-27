Environment Canada warns of thunderstorms for Ottawa
Thunderstorms could produce strong winds and hail Tuesday afternoon.
For the third straight day, Environment Canada is warning of the possibility of thunderstorms in Ottawa.
The agency was predicting thunderstorms would develop Tuesday afternoon, with the chance of pea-sized hail as part of the mix, as well as the possibility of severe winds.
They expected the storms would be more concentrated over Eastern Ontario today than had previouysly been the case.