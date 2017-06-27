Gatineau marijuana facility poised to grow

A Gatineau area medical-marijuana facility is raising another $20 million to grow to six times its current size ahead of the introduction of recreational marijuana.



Hydropothecary CEO Sebastien St-Louis said the new money will finance a 250,000-square-foot facility.

He said the growth aligns with the future of the marijuana business in Canada.

“We’re very excited about being able to increase our patient base from just medical to adult use,” he said.



St-Louis said Hydropothecary is looking ahead to the recreational market even though it can be difficult to forecast. He said this expansion would make sense even if recreational marijuana was not coming forward.



“At this scale the medical market can support it,” he said.

He said the company’s 65-acre plot of land provides plenty of room for more growth in the future, which he fully expects.

“We’re very well positioned because, when recreational comes, I estimate that eventually we may need between two and three million square feet, employing over 1,000.”



Hydropothecary also got an expansion of its licence from Health Canada last week, which will allow them to completely fill out its existing space and essentially grow as much marijuana as can be stored.

St-Louis said that a big step forward for the company and a recognition that they’ve been doing things precisely by the book. He said eventually others might have the same from Health Canada, but it means a lot they were first.