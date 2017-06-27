Government considered outdoor NHL game in Major's Hill Park

Before an outdoor NHL game on Parliament Hill was moved to TD Place, government officials scouted Major’s Hill Park as a prospective site for the big event.



Documents Metro obtained through access to information, show the government considered the park, behind the Chateau Laurier, as a back-up option.

Justine Lafond, spokesperson for the Heritage Department, said they thought it would provide a nice backdrop, but it was only briefly considered.

“The Major’s Hill Park site was looked at primarily because of the view that this location offers of Parliament Hill,” she said.



The National Capital Commission was asked to do mock-ups for the event and created a rendering of a rink inside the park.

The rendering shows the rink on the largest expanse of flat land, between the statue of Col. John By and where the land slopes down to the National Gallery.

An email from NCC survey analyst Matthew McIntyre, sent last summer, points out that placing the rink in the middle of the park would have been tricky.

“It should be noted that in any orientation of this group, trees would have to be removed or the structure would have to build around them.”



The model, which showed room for about 8,000 seats, has trees growing through the stands. McIntyre also noted that while Parliament Hill had 37,500 square metres of space, the park has a much lower 9,600.

The NHL first raised the notion of a game on Parliament Hill as a Canada 150 event. Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly ultimately rejected the idea of a game on the hill, citing the possible disruptions to hill business.

Lafond said Heritage never formally rejected Major’s Hill Park, but the NHL decided instead to move the game to Lansdowne.