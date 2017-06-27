Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighs in on rise in hate crimes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s concerned about a rising number of hate crimes in Canada and he wants better information on what appears to be a growing problem.



“We need to know that despite the fact that we have, as a society, been able to show a number of strong symbols of openness, strength and resilience, there’s always going to be more work to do,” he said. “Canada didn’t happen by accident, and it won’t continue without effort.”

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada released numbers from 2015 showing a five per cent jump in hate crimes overall, with those targeting Muslims rising 61 per cent — from 99 incidents in 2014 to 159 in 2015.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, which does a more informal survey, has shown that those increases have continued to rise in 2016 and 2017.

Trudeau said he would like to see more numbers from Statistics Canada