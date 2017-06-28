Why your electrical bill won't drop even though the city got a huge dividend from Hydro Ottawa
In 2016, Hydro Ottawa’s net income was $34.8 million.
As the utility’s only shareholder, the City of Ottawa received a record dividend: $20.6 million.
But why not reduce the rates for residents?
It’s a question River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington said he often hears from constituents.
“Being a public entity, it really shouldn’t be in the business of making a significant profit,” he said.
Hydro Ottawa’s chairman, Jim Durrell, told council on Wednesday that both the rates and the utility’s regulated rate of return are set by the Ontario Energy Board. This is meant to ensure the utility covers its operating costs and that the appropriate amount of money is reinvested in infrastructure.
Given such a policy, Durrell said, the surplus money would not go have gone back to ratepayers even if the city hadn’t taken the dividend.