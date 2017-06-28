Government allows unapproved drugs into Canada to combat opioid crisis

Canada is opening the door for new drugs to help opioid addicts even through they’re not yet approved for use in this country.

Health Canada announced Wednesday that 10 medications currently approved for use in either Switzerland or the United States, but not yet in Canada, would be available.

The drugs ca be used for a year, unless the health minister issues an extension. Such a temporary measure is legal when there’s an urgent public health need.



Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s newly appointed chief public health officer, said the opioid crisis, which claimed over 2,500 lives in 2016, looks to be doing even more damage this year.

“We’re seeing a higher number of opioid overdose deaths in 2017 compared to the last year,” she said. “If the current trend continues, deaths in Canada could be higher than 3,000 in 2017. This far surpasses the number of motor-vehicle fatalities.”

Tam said over prescription of opioids has contributed to this growing crisis.

“The introduction of highly toxic drugs like fentanyl crisis into the illegal drug supply turned this into a true public health crisis.”

The new drugs were requested by public health agencies across Canada. They are mostly variations on diamorphine, which is prescription heroin, as well as buprenorphine, an opioid replacement.



Tam said her office is looking at getting more up-to-date data about the crisis, which she hopes to release in August.