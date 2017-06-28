National Arts Centre pulls back the curtain on renovation

The National Arts Centre pulled back the curtain on its $110-million expansion Wednesday in advance of the official opening of the new space on Canada Day.



Prince Charles will cut the ribbon on the first phase of the new expansion, which includes two small performance spaces and a new public entry on Elgin Street.



Peter Herrndorf, CEO of the arts centre, said the new building is a big step forward for them.

“It’s going to add a gorgeous new building in the downtown core of Ottawa. It’s going to add a number of new performance spaces, some new educational spaces.”

He said the building, closed off to Elgin Street with its brutalist architecture, hasn’t been the draw for tourists before, but he expect the new building will change that.

“It will simply enrich the experience for artists, for audience members for tourists. It’s a big addition to the city.”

The tower extension to the new building will project video on the side of the building, and Herrndorf said it is going to be able to showcase arts and theatre events from across the country.