News / Ottawa

Ottawa warned to expect thunderstorms again

Heavy wind and hail possible for the third straight day in a row.

Lighting strikes around Parliament Hill in this file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

For the fourth day in a row Environment Canada is warning about the potential for afternoon thunderstorms hitting Ottawa.

As it did on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the agency put out a warning Wednesday morning that thunderstorms could develop this afternoon, producing hail and winds of up to 70 km /h.

In a piece of good news, the agency was predicting an end to the unstable weather on Thursday.

