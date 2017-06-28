Ottawa warned to expect thunderstorms again
Heavy wind and hail possible for the third straight day in a row.
For the fourth day in a row Environment Canada is warning about the potential for afternoon thunderstorms hitting Ottawa.
As it did on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the agency put out a warning Wednesday morning that thunderstorms could develop this afternoon, producing hail and winds of up to 70 km /h.
In a piece of good news, the agency was predicting an end to the unstable weather on Thursday.
