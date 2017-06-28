Redblacks announce three-day concert series to run with Grey Cup
Trooper, April Wine and Sloan part of event.
Ottawa won’t just host a Grey Cup game 150 days from now, it will host a whole week of events including a three-day concert series.
The Ottawa RedBlacks unveiled their line-up for the Grey Cup Festival that will accompany the game at Landsdowne Park this November.
The three-day concert series begins with a country night featuring Jess Moskaluke, The Washboard Union and JJ Shiplett. Then there will be alternative rock night featuring Sloan, Reuben and the Dark, and Dwayne Gretzky.
The last night of the concert series will feature classic rock with Trooper and April Wine.
Valerie Hughes the festival’s director said they want to create excitement off the field as well.
“We wanted to create a new generation of fans. We want to expose our community to this festival to give them a bit more of an awareness of the CFL.”
She said the festival would also feature plenty of free events and they’ve even coordinated with local school board to have a professional development day scheduled for the same time as the festival.
“It really lends itself to families, parents who may also want to take the day off.”
The Grey Cup itself is on Sunday November 26 and the half-time show has yet to be announced.