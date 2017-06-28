Redblacks announce three-day concert series to run with Grey Cup

The last night of the concert series will feature classic rock with Trooper and April Wine.



Valerie Hughes the festival’s director said they want to create excitement off the field as well.



“We wanted to create a new generation of fans. We want to expose our community to this festival to give them a bit more of an awareness of the CFL.”



She said the festival would also feature plenty of free events and they’ve even coordinated with local school board to have a professional development day scheduled for the same time as the festival.