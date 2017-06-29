5 alternative activities for Canada Day weekend

Oh Manada! Patriotic Burlesque Show (Friday)

All male burlesque troupe BoylesqueTO will be at Mavericks Bar to perform its “cheeky” Canada-themed show. The strip revue will include several saucy surprises, including The Royal Canadian “Mount-Me” Police, a scandalous retelling of Roch Carrier’s The Hockey Sweater, and a Tim Horton’s double-double “like we’ve never seen before.”

Canada Day Brewery Market (Saturday)

Celebrate Canada Day with some craft beer from the Capital Region in Hintonburg Park. Enjoy your favourites and some tasty special-edition beers from nine of the area’s craft brewers. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and kick back for the afternoon. There’s a playground and splash pad in the park and the event is all-ages.

Chimeda Communty Paddle (Saturday)

Chimeda means “We are paddling” in Anishinabeg, and the community event that bears the name will bring together both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to paddle from Wakefield to Ottawa. The fourth annual reconciliation paddle will see Anishinabeg people of Kitigan Zibi and folks living in Wakefield and Chelsea take to canoes to travel along the Gatineau River.

Canada Day in Kanata (Friday and Saturday)

You don’t have to head downtown for festivals, concerts and fireworks. The Canada Day celebration in Kanata at Walter Baker Park features performance by Finger Eleven, bouncy castles and face painting, yoga in the park, and the Kanata Festival of Beer.

Canada Day at Petrie Island (All Weekend)