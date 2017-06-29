Activists standoff with police, attempt to bring Tipi onto Parliament Hill

RCMP is barricading a group carrying a Tipi and attempting to erect it on Parliament Hill from the grounds.

The group, of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, was attempting to carry the Tipi onto the hill, but prevented by police.

At first, officers grabbed the three metre long poles, but they later moved metal road closure barricades across the entryway nearest to Elgin Street.

The activists were also carrying a large banner, which read "Our home on native land."

The activists indicated several in their group were arrested in the initial scuffle earlier tonight.

RCMP officers on scene said a media relations spokesperson would be available in the morning.

The activists remain inside the grounds holding the poles over their head while police look on. Since Metro has arrived on the scene, there has been no violence or confrontation.

Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail, a Inew-Cree and Eeyou Crew woman from the Attawapiskat reserve, was addressing the crowd, which came with food and water and has been drawing in new volunteers.

She said they want to set up the ceremonial lodge on the hill grounds.

"We have every right to be here on our land," she said. "Our lodges and our churches were here."

She said the government may have apologized for residential schools, but they need to live that.

"An apology is an action word," she said. "I don't want lip service."