Metro's Canada Day cheat sheet

Heading to Parliament Hill for Canada Day?



Here’s what you need to know.

Road Closures:



Just don’t drive. All streets north of Laurier between Kent and Sussex will be closed starting very early Saturday morning.



OC Transpo will be free all day, but the city is warning people to leave themselves plenty of time. They suggest anyone wanting to catch the 11 p.m. fireworks leave home by 8 p.m. to get downtown and through the security screening.



Security screening:



Speaking of security, there are two entry points to the hill for these festivities: one on Wellington Street near Bank Street and another near Elgin Street. The lineups could be long, and all bags will be searched.

What to bring/what not to bring:

Alcohol, hard-sided coolers and weapons of any kinds are all banned from the event, but you’re encouraged to bring water and sunscreen. Expect to wait in line, along with an estimated 400,000 of your closest friends, to get on the Hill.

What’s open and closed:



Most grocery stores, all LCBO outlets and most malls will be closed on Saturday. The Rideau Centre is the exception to that rule; it will be open.