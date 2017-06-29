FAQ: Canada Day fireworks at Parliament Hill

How long will it last?

This year’s show will last 20 minutes and 17 seconds and has been timed down to the millisecond, according to Natalie Huneault, spokesperson for Canadian Heritage. The show is choreographed to an all-Canadian soundtrack that will feature half of the music in English and half in French.

What will we see?

The show will feature 15,000 individual fireworks launched from five different locations including Nepean Point and four sites along Confederation Boulevard, two in Ontario and two in Quebec. The theme of the show is the four seasons, and the show will start and end in summer.

“When it’s winter, you’ll see things that look like snow and like an ice fountain,” Huneault said.

What’s involved in getting the show ready?

The show is managed by Quebec company Royal Pyrotechnie Inc., which is based just outside of Montreal. They have been planning for several months and arrived in the region on June 26 to begin setting up. They are staging on two roofs on the Ottawa side and two on the Quebec side, Huneault said, as well as at Nepean Point.

Where is the best place to see the show?