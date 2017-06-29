Kayak data shows where trip to Ottawa for July 1 was a hot ticket

Search data on one of the Internet’s largest travel sites gives clues as to where this weekend’s Ottawa-bound travellers are coming from.



Kayak.com released data showing that, according to the site’s record of searches for flights, hotels and rental cars over the Canada Day weekend, Ottawa was a top-three destination among those who searched the site from New Brunswick, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Kayak vice-president David Solomito said that’s a big jump compared to other parts of the year.

“When you look at the entire summer for Canadian travellers, only two provinces (Nova Scotia and New Brunswick) had Ottawa within their top three destinations they were travelling to,” he said.

But that number triples to six provinces when the when searches for Canada Day weekend are the only ones considered, he said.

Solomito said Canada Day is always a big travel weekend for Canadians and that has only swelled further this summer.

“It’s the most popular time to travel compared to any other time of the summer.”

The company’s numbers show Canadians planning a Canada Day trip are, on average, willing to pay an extra of 21 per cent for hotels.